Pink: No new baby, but at least she gets a motorcycle

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoPink is the proud mother of two adorable children...and one new motorcycle.

On Tuesday, Pink posted a photo of herself posing in front of a new bike, a gift from her husband Carey Hart. She captioned it, "My [love] won’t give me another baby, so he built me one. She rips.”

She also added the hashtag #Whatshouldwenameher.

Pink and Carey are already parents to seven-year-old Willow and two-year-old Jameson, and Jameson seems to be taking after his dad in the bike department. A few days ago, Carey posted a photo of the toddler riding a tiny BMX bike on a dirt track.

"Jamo’s first night on the Bmx track and he was over the moon!!!!!!!" wrote Carey, adding, "I have a feeling it’s gonna be on with this one."

Earlier this week, Pink told Ellen DeGeneres that she'd no longer post photos of her kids on social media, because of the non-stop mommy-shaming she's experienced. But if you want to see pictures of Willow and Jameson, Carey's still posting them. In fact, two days ago, Carey posted a photo of Willow taking target practice with a rifle.

"I’m teaching her fire arm safety and procedure. I want her to be educated, comfortable, and confident," he captioned the pic.

The comments were split between people -- mostly from outside the U.S. -- wondering why on earth a child needs to know how to handle a gun, and people who grew up around firearms and think they're great.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.