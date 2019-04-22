Pink releases album's title track, "Hurts 2B Human"

RCA Records

RCA RecordsPink has released the title track from her upcoming album, Hurts 2B Human.

The song, a duet with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Khalid, is about that person in your life who makes everything just a little bit better.

“God it hurts to be human/Without you, I’d be losing/Yeah someday, we’ll face the music/God it hurts to be human/But I’ve got you,” the two sing on the track.

“Hurts 2B Human” follows previous releases “Can We Pretend,” “Walk Me Home” and “Hustle.” The album Hurts 2B Human comes out April 26.

Pink will wrap up the North American leg of her Beautiful Trauma on May 22 at New York's Madison Square Garden, and then head to Europe for more dates. The tour concludes August 11 in The Netherlands.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.