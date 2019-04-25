Pink reveals she and her husband have been in couples counseling for 17 years

Michael Tran/FilmMagicPink and her husband Carey Hart have had many ups and downs in their relationship, but these days, they seem to be pretty solid, as they parent their two children Willow and Jameson. Now, Pink is opening up about why the two have been able to stick together all these years: therapy.

In a preview of an interview which will air Friday morning on NBC's Today show, Pink tells Carson Daly, "Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together."

The two have been married for 13 years. In 2008, they announced they were splitting, but they got back together in 2009. According to the singer, it was counseling that saved their marriage.

“It’s the only reason we’re still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and [our therapist] speaks both," Pink says. "We don’t speak the same language.”

It's not clear if Pink is speaking metaphorically, but she continues, "We come from broken families, and we had no model for, 'How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life?' And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works.”

Pink says she's all for being open about the fact that you're seeking help, especially these days, when kids seem to be plagued by anxiety and depression.

"I fully understand that and I’ve been depressed, I have anxiety. I over-think everything," Pink says. "But what I do is I keep the right people around me, and I go to therapy.”

Pink's new album, the aptly titled Hurts 2B Human, is out on Friday.

