Pink sets records with her Beautiful Trauma World tour, defends Harry & Meghan

Andrew MacPhersonPink's Beautiful Trauma World Tour wrapped up on Monday in Toronto, and in every way, it was the biggest tour of her career.

The tour, which has been going since March of 2018, has grossed just over $397 million and sold just over three million tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore. That makes it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in a decade -- specifically, since Madonna's Sticky & Sweet Tour, which took in $408 million before wrapping in 2009.

The tour is also the 10th highest grossing one in Billboard Boxscore's history, and the second-highest grossing world tour ever by a female artist.

On Instagram, Pink wrote, "Thank you to everyone around the world for a beautiful, magical, challenging, fun, emotional, soulful tour. This was 2 1/2 years of blood, sweat, and many tears. A lot of happy ones, too. It has been an honor and a pleasure to play with you."

Pink's tour, in support of her 2017 number one album Beautiful Trauma, started in North America and then played 42 shows in Australia. It then moved to European stadiums -- marking Pink's first time performing in those venues -- before returning to North America for a final leg.

According to Billboard, in her two-decade career, Pink has now earned a total of $716 million on the road, making her one of the 20 highest-grossing artists of all time.

Meanwhile, Pink's joined the chorus of celebs speaking out on behalf of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who've been repeatedly attacked by the press.

"The way people treat [Meghan] is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while," she tweeted. " It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind."

