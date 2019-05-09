Pink shares story about her mom in support of UNICEF Mother's Day initiative

ABC/Lou RoccoIn honor of Mother’s Day Sunday, Pink is sharing a sweet story about her own mom to help bring awareness to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“When my parents split up, my mom had my brother and I,” Pink, a UNICEF ambassador says in a video shared with People.

“She was an ER nurse and worked full-time saving lives,” she continues. “She taught me the importance of hard work and perseverance and that you would go to the ends of the Earth for your children. I think that’s true for every mom, everywhere.”

This Mother’s Day, you can donate to UNICEF in your mother’s name and you can also purchase a UNICEF Inspired Gift, which will provide mothers around the world with lifesaving supplies for their children.

“Mothers need encouragement, they need love and they need help,” Pink says. “It takes a village, so if you’d like to be a part of that village, I would love to invite you on behalf of UNICEF to honor your own mother.”

Pink herself is mom to two kids: seven-year-old Willow and two-year-old Jameson.

