Pink surprised with note from husband to mark end of her tour: "I'm so proud of the person you are"

Pink's Beautiful Trauma world tour is coming to a close soon, and the singer and those closest to her are reflecting on what an experience it's been.

The artist and mother of two shared a photo of a note her husband of 13 years, Carey Hart, wrote to her expressing his pride of her monumental achievements.

"Congrats Baby!!! All I can say is, 'Wow!!!' I'm so proud of the person you are," he wrote.

"You have pulled off the impossible," his note continued. "Record-setting tour, chart-topping album, amazing mother, and loving wife."

He added that he was apologetic he couldn't make her last show in Europe, but noted, "I'm so fortunate to be shotgun with you through the whole experience. I love you so much, and can't wait to celebrate life with you after the tour."

She noted how appreciative she was for his kind words in the caption of her post.

"Thank you babe.... I told the audience about this last night and we all decided that Hell has officially frozen over," she wrote, adding the hashtags #whoareyouandwhatdidyoudowithmyhusband" and "#grateful."

The singer will perform her last show of the tour on August 19 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Her next scheduled performance following that is in October of 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the Rock in Rio music festival.

