Pink to detail her and her son Jameson's harrowing COVID-19 experience on Ellen today

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesPink shocked fans late Friday by revealing that she and her three-year-old son Jameson were diagnosed with COVID-19. Thankfully, the two have since recovered, but the "What About Us" singer is still reeling from the harrowing experience.

Pink will appear on The Ellen Show today and detail her "honest, emotional experience recovering from COVID-19," as host Ellen Degeneres captions. She also teased a snippet of the heavy interview, where the singer will fight to hold back tears as she recounts how the virus affected her son.

In the clip, Pink candidly discusses how Jameson's fever started spiking over the course of three days, around March 20, and that, around that time, she "woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe and I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years."

Pink, who is asthmatic, revealed that she always keeps a rescue inhaler in case of emergencies as her symptoms are normally very manageable.

However, what she went through paled in comparison to what Jameson suffered. She went on to discuss how "he had chest pains and that it hurt to breathe," which prompted her to consider rushing her three-year-old to the hospital.

Overall, the mother of two describes the entire ordeal as "the scariest thing I've ever ever been through in my whole life" and quickly chokes up.

The complete interview airs this Thursday during The Ellen Show, which airs at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Pink previously recounted Jameson's struggle during a live Instagram chat with friend and author Jen Pastiloff on Sunday, in which she candidly revealed that "I’ve never prayed more in my life."

