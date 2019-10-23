Pink to duet with country superstar Chris Stapleton on Country Music Association Awards

Andrew MacPhersonThis year, the Country Music Association Awards are turning Pink.

The "What About Us" singer has been tapped to perform on the 2019 CMA telecast, airing November 13 on ABC. She'll be duetting with country superstar Chris Stapleton on "Love Me Anyway," their duet that's featured on her current album Hurts 2B Human.

On Instagram, she wrote that it would be "an honor and a privilege" to sing with Chris on the show.

Pink's no stranger to country music: In 2016, she scored a #1 country hit by duetting with Kenny Chesney on "Setting the World on Fire." Chris, meanwhile, is no stranger to pop music: He's recorded with Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Sheryl Crow and Justin Timberlake in the last year or so.

Other performers on this year's show include For King & Country, Maren Morris -- who just announced that she and her husband are expecting a baby -- as well as Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood. Carrie's actually hosting the show, with some help from Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The 2019 CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

It will be an honor and a privilege to perform #lovemeanyway with @ChrisStapleton at the #CMAawards this year!❤ pic.twitter.com/r5X2IMwlZk — P!nk (@Pink) October 23, 2019

