Pink to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pink is being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame! She will have the 2,656th star on the walk of fame, which will be added on February 5th at a special ceremony. Ellen DeGeneres and Kerri Kenney-Silver will help Pink unveil her star and President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Rana Ghadban, will emcee the event. “We are thrilled to honor one of the world’s most popular entertainers, Pink!” said Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. You can watch Pink get her star at walkoffame.com at 11:30 am PT. Do you think Pink is underrated when it comes to women in the music business? What is your favorite Pink album?