Pink was way more excited than her daughter to meet the cast of 'Hamilton' in hilarious photo op

ABC/Lou RoccoEven celebrities say there's something special about New York City at Christmas time. Pink revealed on Tuesday that she took "nyc by storm" by taking her daughter, Willow, and two of her friends to see Hamilton.

"I’ve been waiting years to see Hamilton, my daughter owns the vinyl and knows every single word, and this past weekend we finally got to take it in," the three-time Grammy Award winner gushed on Instagram.

The photo depicts Pink along with her three young guests posing backstage with some of the cast. While the main cast and young girls grin happily for the photo op, Pink was completely unsuccessful in hiding her inner fangirl as seen by her expression, a wide-eyed and open-mouthed goofy grin.

She is also holding what appears to be a cup of wine in her left hand.

Pink raved in the caption, " IT WAS SO GOOD. What a way to learn and be entertained. These performers are AMAZING."



The "What about Us" singer also revealed that seeing Hamilton was only a fraction of the girls' day in the big apple. "We also saw Radio City Music Christmas Spectacular (for the third time) and my heart is full," she revealed.

She then happily concludes, "I love NYC at Xmas."

