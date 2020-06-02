Pink wrestles with hateful comments after supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesPink is letting her fans know that she has zero tolerance for hate. When reposting Billie Eilish's passionate essay that disagreed with the All Lives Matter movement -- which has started cycling in response to the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests -- the "What About Us" was met with a barrage of negative comments on Sunday.

Pink proved how little she cared about those who felt offended or provoked by Eilish's message.

"Totally get where you’re coming from," One fan replied before venting their frustration with Eilish' essay. "HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say... when you single out one race and say 'that' race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred. I believe it does this situation a disjustice by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race."

"You are the epitome of white privilege," Pink fired back. "And the saddest part is that you don't even hear yourself and probably never will."

When another user accused her of being a lady "siting in her mansion," she blithely corrected, "it's *sitting and I don't sit much."

Later on Monday, Pink took to Twitter to marvel about how her support of Black Lives Matter angered some fans, "It’s insane to me how many people think I will be upset about racists unfolllowing me. You don't really even need to announce your exit. You have my blessing."

She encouraged those who don't share her opinions on racial equality to "Go. Go now. One quick push of a button and you don’t have to look in the mirror or confront who you really are."

By Megan Stone

