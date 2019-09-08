Pink's husband wishes her a happy 40th birthday in heartfelt post: "You just keep getting better"

Andrew MacPhersonHappy Birthday, Pink! The award-winning, chart-topping singer songwriter turned the big 4-0 Sunday, and her husband Carey Hart posted a sweet series of photos of the two of them and their children to celebrate her special day."

"Welcome to 40 baby. I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you," Carey wrote. "The person you have grown into is inspiring. You have become a successful businesswoman, superstar, dedicated mother, Philanthropist, supportive wife, wine maker, motorcycle mama, and amazing friend to all around you."

He continued, "I’m so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever. You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you. I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you."

He added, "I can’t wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80’s. Enjoy your day."

Carey and Pink married in 2006. They have two children: Eight-year-old Willow Sage and 2 1/2-year-old Jameson Moon.

Pink posted a photo of herself jumping in the air, legs and arms spread wide, holding a ribbon on a stick.

"THANK YOU FOR MY BDAY WISHES. I’m jumping for joy to be 40," she wrote. "I’m so f’ing into it. I love you all!"