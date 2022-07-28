Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Pinocchio Is Back!

Academy Award winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.  Pinocchio is scheduled to be released in select theaters in November, followed by its streaming release on Netflix in December.