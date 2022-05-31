Disney has announced the date for the remake of the classic, Pinocchio.
It will drop exclusively on Disney+ and star Tom Hanks as Geppetto.
The live action will premiere on September 8, 2022.
Disney has also released a trailer for it.
In addition to Tom Hanks the live action stars, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
How do you feel about the cast? Do you think Pinocchio will translate well into a live-action?
Beth
By Beth
‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Remake Premiere Date Set on Disney+
