‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Remake Premiere Date Set on Disney+

Disney has announced the date for the remake of the classic, Pinocchio.

It will drop exclusively on Disney+ and star Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

The live action will premiere on September 8, 2022.

Disney has also released a trailer for it.

In addition to Tom Hanks the live action stars, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

How do you feel about the cast? Do you think Pinocchio will translate well into a live-action?