‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ And ‘Cruella’ Might Go Straight To Disney+

Looks like some of Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes will skip the big screen entirely and come right to our homes. Movieweb’s sources close to the studio say that while no firm plans have been made, reportedly Cruella, Peter Pan and Wendy, and Pinocchio could premiere on Disney+. Whether these films will cost extra on top of the normal subscription fee like Mulan or just be part of the package like Soul is not known just yet. Owing to several release pushbacks, Warner Bros. is putting out Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max on the same day the flick hits theaters. How do you feel about movies skipping the theaters?