Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc expected to plead guilty

Cesar Sayoc who is the suspect in a pipe bomb mailing spree that targeted prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump in the fall of 2018 will reportedly plead guilty in court on Thursday.

Sayoc, a Florida resident, is expected to admit to U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff that he was the creator of the improvised explosive devices packed with intended-to-maim shards of glass in attempted domestic terrorist attacks which sparked fear, nationwide.

The bomb packages were sent via mail to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, actor-director Robert De Niro and other prominent Trump critics.

Federal investigators located and disabled the devices, and no one was injured.

Sayoc initially plead not guilty during a federal court arraignment in November.

However, the 56-year-old will now enter a guilty plea in exchange for a deal with New York prosecutors, reports say.

The information came to light after a court docket entry disclosed that a pretrial hearing scheduled for Thursday “is now a plea” session.

The filing did not disclose the charges Sayoc would plead guilty to.

Sayoc is charged in a 30-count criminal indictment and could face life in prison if found guilty.

This story is developing.