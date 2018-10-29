Pipe Bomb Suspect Due in Miami Federal Court as 15th Device is Found

A 15th suspicious package linked to those addressed to prominent Democrats last week was discovered Monday.

The bomb squad was called to an Atlanta post office where a manila envelope with six American flag stamps and a Debbie Wasserman Schultz return address was intercepted.

This package was addressed directly to CNN and was discovered hours before the man suspected of sending all of them, Cesar Sayoc, was due to appear in court.

After Sayoc was arrested last week, authorities said more packages could be discovered.