‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot Back in Motion

Pirates of the Caribbean reboot is back on.

Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott who co-wrote the first four Pirate films are back on for the reboot.

Who may not be back on board is Johnny Depp. Due to his recent legal issues it is unclear whether he will return as Jack Sparrow.

The film is in the early development stages.

Jerry Bruckheimer is expected to return.

Collectively the franchise has made $4.5 billion.

Is there a Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp?