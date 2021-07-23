The internet is once again swooning over the return of Pita Taufatofua – aka the Shirtless Tongan Flag-Bearer.

You remember Pita – he made the internet explode after showing off his oiled-up abs during the 2016 Rio Olympics, and even returned as a cross-country skier at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

He was back at the Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday – still shirtless and oiled, but also wearing a mask as he entered the arena.

Pita will compete in Taekwondo at the Games.

Do you remember Pita’s earlier shirtless appearances? How many Olympics will he attend?