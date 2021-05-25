PIVOT! Check Out The Top 10 Funniest “Friends” Episodes!

Here is a list of the Top Ten episodes, according to IMDb ratings, just in time for the “Friends: Reunion” special on HBO Max this Thursday:

1. “The One Where Everybody Finds Out”, Season 5, Episode 14 . . . “Monica and Chandler’s clandestine romance finally comes to the fore as the friends try to outwit each other in an extended game of ‘We know they know, but they don’t know we know they know.'”

2. “The Last One: Part 2”, Season 10, Episode 18 . . . “In the series finale, the friends bid adieu to their beloved Greenwich Village apartment, while Rachel would decide to get off her Paris-bound plane to reunite with her lobster, Ross.”

3. “The One with the Embryos”, Season 4, Episode 12 . . . “While Phoebe’s busy trying to become her brother’s surrogate, Ross hosts a trivia game to determine which pair of best friends knows the other one better. What they definitely do determine is that nobody actually knows what Chandler’s job is.”

4. “The One with the Prom Video”, Season 2, Episode 14 . . . “Rachel finally forgives Ross for his hurtful ‘Pros and Cons’ list about dating her after watching a home video that reveals Ross had planned to take her to prom when her date was a no-show.”

5. “The One with the Proposal: Part 2”, Season 6, Episode 25 . . . “Chandler feigns a lack of interest in marriage in order to surprise Monica with a proposal, which almost drives her straight back into the arms of her ex, Richard, played by Tom Selleck.”

6. “The One with the Videotape”, Season 8, Episode 4 . . . “The friends investigate who first initiated Ross and Rachel’s one-night stand, of which there just happens to be video footage.”

7. “The One with the Rumor”, Season 8, Episode 9 . . . “This could probably also be called ‘The One With Brad Pitt.’ Pitt’s character is a former classmate who, together with Ross, founded the ‘I Hate Rachel Greene Club’ back in high school.”

8. “The One with Ross’ Wedding: Part 2”, Season 4, Episode 24 . . . “Rachel rushes to Ross’s wedding in London to confess her feelings for him, while Monica and Chandler begin their fateful fling.”

9. “The One with All the Thanksgivings”, Season 5, Episode 8 . . . The friends flashback to their worst Thanksgivings, which include Monica accidentally amputating Chandler’s toe, Joey getting a turkey stuck on his head, and Phoebe serving as a nurse during the Civil War.”

10. “The One Where Ross Got High”, Season 6, Episode 9 . . . “Another Thanksgiving episode. Monica and Ross end up confessing each other’s secrets to their parents. Also, Rachel puts beef (sautéed with peas and onions) in the trifle.”

(MentalFloss)