A new Pixar movie is on the schedule for 2021. Luca will follow one boy’s incredible summer on the Italian coast. He meets a new friend who just happens to be a sea monster. Since many movies have been held up because of the coronavirus, Mashable reports many animated features could have an advantage because these movies don’t rely on cast members and crew being together on set. Luca will premiere sometime in the Summer of 2021. What is your favorite Pixar film?