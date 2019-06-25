Pizza Hut Brings Back Old Logo

Pizza Hut is riding the wave of nostalgia. The restaurant in returning to their old logo. You will see it in commercials and on the pizza box soon. The throwback logo reportedly tested well with diners. The classic Pizza Hut restaurants ranked high as well – You know, the red roofs and the checkered table cloths. A lot of retailers are cashing in on nostalgia and Pizza Hut is just the latest. Do you still have an old school red roof Pizza Hut in your area? Is there a restaurant or store nearby that still looks like a throwback to the 1980s or 1990s?