Pizza Hut broke a world record by making a 14,000-square-foot pizza at the Los Angeles Convention Center last week. It required 13,653 pounds of dough . . . 5,000 pounds of sauce . . . 8,800 pounds of cheese . . . and more than 630,000 slices of pepperoni.

They did it to promote their Big New Yorker pizza from the ’90s, which they’re bringing back on February 1st.

Pizza Hut says they made sure the 68,000 slices won’t go to waste. They donated all the pizza to charities in L.A.