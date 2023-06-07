Pizza Hut Drops New Pickle Pizza

Pizza Hut has announced that the company will be unleashing the Pickle Pizza on June 7. The Hut claims to be the first quick-service pizza restaurant in the country to provide it.

Pizza Hut said in a statement, “Building on the recent resurgence of pickles, Pizza Hut is taking this trend to new heights with its own twist on the pickle phenomenon by adding the sour, tangy food as a pizza topping.”

The all-new Pickle Pizza from Pizza Hut has a hand-tossed crust, a Buttermilk Ranch base in place of tomato sauce, cheese, crispy breaded chicken breast seasoned with Nashville Hot Seasoning, slices of white onion, and the show-stopping spicy dill pickles on top.

Pizza Hut’s Pickle Pizza, while supplies last, will only be sold from June 9 to June 11 at the Pizza Hut restaurant at 932 8th Avenue in New York City.

A rep from the company said, “There is always a chance this will be brought nationally at a later date, guests can sign-up for Hut Rewards to stay tuned.”

What’s the weirdest pizza topping you enjoy that many people think is disgusting?