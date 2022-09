Pizza Hut is responding to the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza today.

The pizza chain is rolling out a new “Italian Taco.”

(ChewBoom)

The Italian Taco features a hand-tossed taco shell stuffed with a classic marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and whichever fillings you choose.

Sound like a slice of pizza? It is!!

The cheeky “Italian Taco” can be enjoyed by anyone simply by folding over a slice of pizza taco-style.

Who has better pizza – Taco Bell or Pizza Hut?