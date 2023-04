Pizza Hut is releasing a new “Hut Hat:” a hat that brings their iconic red roof to the fashion world. The limited-edition Hut Hat is a reversible bucket hat with one side resembling Pizza Hut’s iconic red roof and the other a checkered design with black, white and red, resembling the lamp shades hanging within Pizza Hut restaurants. The Hut Hat is available for $35 for a limited time at eatatchain.com. What restaurant do you remember most from your childhood?

