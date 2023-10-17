Pizza Hut Staying Open Till Midnight

Pizza Hut is staying open a bit longer to curve your late-night hunger.

Today, the franchise announced it will stay open until midnight or later, and some restaurants will remain open until 2 a.m.!

You’ll also be happy to know that the late hours won’t suppress the complete Pizza Hut menu for delivery or carryout in stores nationwide.

Pizza Hut says it moved to extended hours to satisfy the trend of the younger generation’s late-night food cravings.

What’s your earliest memory of Pizza Hut?