Pizza Shops Dealing With Pepperoni Shortage

How could 2020 possibly get worse? People, we’re staring down a pepperoni shortage. With pizza sales booming during the pandemic quarantine, demand for pepperoni has nearly doubled – leading to supply issues and rising prices for pizza shops. While pepperoni supplies haven’t been an issue so far for the larger chains, smaller ‘mom-and-pop’ pizza shops are feeling the hurt with pepperoni costs up roughly 150 percent. How much pizza have you eaten during the pandemic? Do you order from the big chains or stick with local pizza shops?