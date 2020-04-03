Plain White T's to release 15th anniversary edition of 'All That We Needed,' new "Delilah" lyric video out now

Craft RecordingsIt's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since "Hey There Delilah" put Plain White T's on the map. Now the band is releasing a 15th anniversary edition of the album that featured that song: All That We Needed.

The new version of the album, due out April 10, features previously unreleased live acoustic versions of its original songs, including "Hey There Delilah," "Revenge," "Breakdown," "Take Me Away," and the title track.

Right now you can watch a brand-new lyric video for "Hey There Delilah," which according to a press release is currently being used by listeners to express their feelings about being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grammy-nominated song has sold over four million copies in the U.S. alone since its release.

Plain White T’s will also be one of the many musical guests appearing on ABC's The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. You can watch the episode April 13 at 8 p.m.

