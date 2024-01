Most of the popular national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone charge an entrance fee. But on SIX days of the year, they’ll waive those fees.

Here are the 2024 dates when you can visit for FREE:

1. Monday, January 15th: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

2. Saturday, April 20th: First day of National Park Week

3. Wednesday, June 19th: Juneteenth

4. Sunday, August 4th: Great American Outdoors Day

5. Saturday, September 28th: National Public Lands Day

6. Monday, November 11th: Veterans Day

(Lifehacker)