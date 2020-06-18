Plan to Restart Production on Elvis Biopic Featuring Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and his wife were in Australia when the Coronavirus struck the Hollywood couple. Hanks was on location filming an Elvis biopic which has been halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann is ready to get back to work. Luhrmann has been working with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to get the production back up and running with COVID-19 safety procedures in place. The film explores the life of Elvis and his turbulent relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Are you interested in watching a film about Elvis? If you could have a conversation with Elivs what would you discuss?