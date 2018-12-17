Plane Crashes in Sugarcane Field

Two people were flying in a single-engine plane when it crashed on Monday in the western Palm Beach County city of South Bay. The occupants on the plane were both uninjured.

.@PBCFR #firefighters on location of a small single engine plane down in a sugar cane field near the 15000 block of S US Hwy 27. Two people on board at the time of the incident were not injured. pic.twitter.com/iNwXckvDfn — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 17, 2018

According to local fire rescue, the plane crashed along South U.S. Highway 27 near Hacienda Okeelanta. Fire rescue said the investigation will be handled by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.