Plans in the works for an immersive Beatles attraction in band’s hometown of Liverpool, UK

U.K. officials have announced plans to create an “immersive, world class” attraction focusing on The Beatles in the band’s hometown of Liverpool, the Liverpool Echo reports.

In a speech on Wednesday, U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that two million pounds, equivalent to about $2.8 million, would be allocated for a Fab Four-themed attraction that would be located on Liverpool’s waterfront.

According to the Echo, the plans, which are in the very early stages, may feature hologram technology similar to what will be used for the upcoming virtual ABBA concert experience that’s opening in London in spring 2022.

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram tells the newspaper that the plans for the Beatles attraction are “the culmination of many years of hard work to help develop this exciting project for our region,” adding, “This would be a truly world-class, cutting-edge immersive Beatles experience.

Rotheram noted that the attraction “would bring even more visitors from across the globe to build on our unique position as home to the single most influential musicians to walk the planet.”

Reflecting on the band’s impact on the city’s economy and cultural significance, the Mayor said, “The Beatles helped to firmly cement Liverpool on the map in the ’60s. Their legacy still draws millions of visitors over half a century later, which adds millions of pounds to our economy every year.”

The Echo pointed out, however, that the announcement about the monetary allotment did draw criticism from some local residents, who argued that the funds could be better spent to address such issues as poverty and deprivation.

