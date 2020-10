Play-Doh is officially launching a new line of products for adults. There will be “Grown-Up Scents” called “Mom Jeans,” “Dad Sneakers.” “Lord of the Lawn,” “Grill King” and more. If you think that all this seems weird just know that when Play-Doh first came out it wasn’t meant for kids. It was actually invented to remove spots and dirt from wallpapered walls. Were you a fan of Play-Doh when you were a kid? Would you still play with Play-Doh as an adult?