"Play the Game"! Queen introduces its first official mobile video game

The late Freddie Mercury sang in the popular 1980 Queen song, “Play the game, everybody play the game”…Well, now fans of the British rock legends have the chance to play the band’s very first official mobile game — Queen: Rock Tour!

The play-along rhythm game, which is available now for Android and Apple devices, gives players the chance to perform with an animated version of the band, rocking guitar riffs and drum solos as you tap tiles in time along with various Queen songs.

The game features 20 classic Queen songs, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want to Break Free” and “We Are the Champions,” and various sections are set at 10 different historic concert venues from around the world.

Players can choose from more than 40 costumes from throughout the band’s history. By scoring high in the game, you can unlock trivia tidbits and exclusive photos from Queen’s official archives.

The arrival of Queen: Rock Tour coincides with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the band’s classic lineup — Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon. It also comes at a time when the band is unable to tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Queen + Adam Lambert recently postponed all of their planned 2021 Rhapsody Tour dates to next year because of the health crisis.

“Be a Lockdown Rock Star!” May says about the game. “No turning back!!!”

Visit Queen’s YouTube channel to check out a trailer for Queen: Rock Tour.

