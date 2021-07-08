Play the game: Queen launches Alexa-activated interactive trivia challenge

Photography by Snowdon/Â© Queen Productions Ltd.

Queen fans can now take a crack at becoming a champion at a new interactive trivia game that focuses on the band’s music and history.

The Queen Trivia Challenge was created by Amazon in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers as the latest interactive skill experience for the Alexa voice-activated search program.

While taking the challenge, fans will be able to discover some some surprising facts and insights into the legendary U.K. group. The game features more than 400 questions, and includes audio clips of some of Queen’s biggest hits, as well as footage from documentaries and concerts. The video footage will be viewable on Alexa-enabled devices with screens.

To access the Queen Trivia Challenge on your device, visit Amazon.com.

