Please Don’t Hug The Chickens….Per The CDC.

A growing salmonella outbreak has been linked to backyard chickens – and owners who get a little to close and personal with their poultry.

According to the CDC, 163 people have been sickened in 43 states so far – and nearly a third of the victims are children under the age of 5.

The agency warns that touching or holding chickens without properly washing your hands afterwards can spread disease.

In other words, “Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them”. They also recommend keeping hand sanitizer near the chicken coop.

Have you ever raised backyard chickens? What are some other tips we might not know?