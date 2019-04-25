PLEASE Tell Me You’re Going To Go On Tour Keifer Sutherland! He’s Goin’ Country!

We have loved this dude for decades!!! As David from The Lost Boys, Nelson from Flatliners, Doc from Young Guns, Jack Bauer from 24, or Tom Kirkman from Designated Survivor!!! Now you’re gonna love him as a country artist! And let me tell you, it’s hot!

What do you think when actors become singers? Should they keep it a side hobby or put it out there? I CAN’T WAIT to hear this whole album! I hope he tours and comes to South Florida!!

Read more about it here!

PS – “Designated Survivor” will continue on Netflix and the premiere is slated for June 7.

This new season will see President Kirkman on the campaign trail for ten episodes and touching on hot topics of today’s political climate.

If you haven’t seen the show and want to catch up the first two seasons are available on Netflix now.