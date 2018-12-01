Plenty of American Millennials Live With Their Parents

Millennials are often thought of as the future of America. But why do so many of them still live at home with their parents?

Millennials are described as adults between the ages of 18 and 35. But the number has some wild variations from state-to-state.

For example, nearly 47 percent of millennials in New Jersey live with their parents. Only 16% of millennials in North Dakota still live at home. Many rural states have much lower numbers when it comes to millennials living at home.

Does your millennial still live at home? Are you a millennial still living at home? Why are you still there?