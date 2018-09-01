Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday’s Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover Stirs Controversy

Plus-size model and fat-positive advocate Tess Holliday tweeted that she is now a Cosmo Girl, but some people aren’t happy about it. The 5-foot 3-inch model will be featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s United Kingdom October issue in an emerald green one-piece bathing suit.

“If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life,” Holliday tweeted alongside the photo, with thousands of Holliday’s fans agreeing.

Holliday’s interview reveals that the model is at her heaviest weight ever and this has some people concerned that she’s promoting obesity, “Please don’t promote obesity. Obesity is a serious condition,” one follower tweeted.

The negative comments continued, even pointing out that the model would have a shorter life expectancy, but Tess’s fans were more concerned about mental health. Tess admits that she has had thoughts of suicide but realized that finding self-love is what has been the most rewarding to her.

Is having a plus-size model on a magazine cover promoting bad health? Should the beauty industry continue to be more inclusive of plus-size women?