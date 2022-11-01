Pluto TV Adding Over 6,300 Episodes to Its Lineup

Pluto TV is beefing up its choices by adding over 6,300 episodes to its lineup.

By the end of the year, the free streaming service will add over 6,300 episodes from the CBS vault as its relationship with Paramount goes deeper.

This means you’ll be able to watch shows like Taxi, Matlock, Beverly Hills 90210, Star Trek, Frasier, and more will be available to watch in the service’s lineup.

Viacom acquired Pluto TV back in 2019.

