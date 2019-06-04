Pogo Sticks Newest Form Of Transportation!

Forget your city’s bike share. And rentable scooters are so last week. The latest transit start-up that wants to take you from point A to B will bounce you there.

Already launched in Sweden, Cangoroo is renting pogo sticks, which they say are, “Fun. Healthy. Convenient. 100% emission free.”

CBS San Francisco reports that the company plans to bring “hundreds” of the springed devices to the states this summer.

If you don’t mind risking the health of your bones, the sticks will rent for $1 plus 30 cents per minute.

Have you tried the dockless scooter rentals? What are your thoughts? How about on this idea?