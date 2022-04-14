Poison’s Bret Michaels supporting legislation calling for more affordable insulin for diabetics

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Poison frontman Bret Michaels, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child, is voicing his support for the Affordable Insulin Now Act, legislation that would put a $35 cap on insulin prices for people with private healthcare plans and Medicare Part D plans.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act was passed by the House of Representatives on March 31, and the legislation is in front of the Senate.

Michaels is encouraging his fans and friends to urge government officials to vote in favor of the act.

“All diabetics deserve a fighting chance to afford insulin,” says Michaels in a statement. “With rising costs for insulin in America skyrocketing, it puts treatments out of reach for many. And, it forces them to make a difficult decision when finances become tighter to decide if they can either ration medication doses or go without it. No one with diabetes should ever go without the opportunity for treatment.”

The 59-year-old rocker has long been involved in raising awareness about the challenges faced by people with diabetes, and the issue is a main focus of his Life Rocks charitable foundation.

“Putting the needs of diabetic children and adults has always been at the forefront of the Life Rocks Foundation,” Bret notes, “and I offer my full support for this bill which will bring costs down for those in need.”

Michaels currently is touring the U.S. on his Nothing but a Good Vibe trek, and in June he and Poison will hit the road on The Stadium Tour, the massive stateside outing that also will feature Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

While on tour, Bret meets with other diabetics at every stop to share their experiences, lend support and advocate for helping those with the chronic condition.

