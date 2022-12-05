Poison’s Bret Michaels teaming up with Jefferson Starship, Night Ranger for 2023 Parti-Gras Tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Poison‘s Bret Michaels is planning a touring music festival for next summer that promises nothin’ but a good time.

Scheduled for a limited run of 12 cities, Michaels’ 2023 Parti-Gras Tour is described as “a celebration of fans, bands, music and an all killer no filler night of hit songs.” Joining him on the road will be Jefferson Starship and Night Ranger, along with special appearances by ex-Journey singer Steve Augeri and Sugar Ray‘s Mark McGrath. On top of that, he’s promising “a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.”

The tour kicks off July 13 in Clarkston, Michigan, and is set to wrap up August 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Presale tickets will be available starting December 6 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. The public on-sale date is December 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

In a statement, Michaels says of the tour, “I created Parti-Gras as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years.”

He adds, “I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show.”

