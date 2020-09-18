Poison's Bret Michaels to serve as ambassador for 2020 World College Radio Day

Courtesy of College Radio Foundation

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has been named the official 2020 Ambassador for the 10th annual edition of World College Radio Day, which takes place Friday, October 2.

The celebration, which is organized by the not-for-profit College Radio Foundation, seeks to unite college radio stations in more than 30 countries to raise awareness about the work college stations do and value they bring to the medium of broadcasting.

The theme of this year’s campaign is Global Solidarity Rocks, honoring the global collaborations that the foundation facilitates, while also reflecting on the worldwide issues affecting schools because of COVID-19.

“In this difficult time, there has never been a more important year, or a better year, for the hope that college radio brings,” Michaels says in a statement. “It is the future of communications and, in a year like this, communication is key.”

The rocker adds, “Music itself is the soundtrack to life and helps drive us through these unprecedented times. When dorms and campuses may be quiet, this should be the time for college radio to be going strong.”

Michaels’ Life Rocks Foundation will donate $10,000 in grants to participating college radio stations across the globe, and match funds raised by the College Radio Foundation. The money will help some financially in-need stations remain on the air.

College Radio Day president Annabella Poland notes, “Bret is a long-time supporter of college radio, someone whose extraordinary multi-faceted career and philanthropic efforts have already impacted so many people…Bret’s passion and authenticity is deeply inspirational to the students.”

While serving as ambassador, Michaels will invite college radio students to ask him questions about his life and career. You can post questions for Bret by tagging @bretmichaelsofficial and @collegeradioday, using the hashtags #askBret, #WCRD2020, #collegeradioday and #globalsolidarityrocks.

