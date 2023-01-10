Poison’s Rikki Rockett celebrates seven years cancer-free

Poison’s Rikki Rockett is sharing some great health news with fans. The drummer revealed on social media that he’s celebrating his seventh year of being cancer-free.
“Almost 7 years cancer free thanks to the best Dr. in the world, Ezra Cohen,” he shared on social media with a photo of him and his doctor. “Today is a good day!!! Thanks to God and modern medicine!”
Rikki first revealed that he was battling throat cancer in 2015. In July 2016 he shared the news that he was cancer-free.
