Poison’s Rikki Rockett celebrates seven years cancer-free

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Poison’s Rikki Rockett is sharing some great health news with fans. The drummer revealed on social media that he’s celebrating his seventh year of being cancer-free.

“Almost 7 years cancer free thanks to the best Dr. in the world, Ezra Cohen,” he shared on social media with a photo of him and his doctor. “Today is a good day!!! Thanks to God and modern medicine!”

Rikki first revealed that he was battling throat cancer in 2015. In July 2016 he shared the news that he was cancer-free.

