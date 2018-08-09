Police arrest arson suspect in connection with California wildfire
Wednesday, police arrested  a man suspected of setting a blaze a massive wildfire spreading through California as firefighters fight to contain the largest fire in state history.

Forrest Gordon Clark,51, is accused of setting the Holy Fire, one of the many wildfires currently burning in California.

The Complex Fire, which is the largest fire measured in the state’s history is still ongoing.

