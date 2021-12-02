Police arrest suspect in Jacqueline Avant murder

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Beverly Hills police announced Thursday that they have arrested a suspect in Wednesday’s Beverly Hills, California home invasion murder of 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook announced that a separate burglary was reported to Los Angeles police at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a male in the backyard of the residence, suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, which officials determined was the result of the suspect accidentally shooting himself. Authorities identified the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Aariel Maynor of Los Angeles, as the same person recorded by surveillance cameras leaving the Jacqueline Avant murder Wednesday.

Maynor was arrested by the LAPD and transported to a local hospital and has been in law enforcement custody since. Police believe that Maynor is the only suspect in Mrs. Avant’s murder.

Following news of the arrest, the Avant family released a statement, declaring: “Our deepest gratitude to The City of Beverly Hills, the BHPD and all law enforcement for their diligence on this matter. Now, let justice be served.”

