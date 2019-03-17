Police Arrest Suspect in Mob Boss’s Murder

New York police have arrested a suspect in the killing of mob boss Francesco Cali, a member of the Gambino crime family.

According to reports, officers took 24-year-old Anthony Comello into custody Saturday in New Jersey.

He is suspected of murdering Cali on Wednesday in front of the mob boss’s Staten Island home, according to Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

In terms of the investigation, Shea explained, “There are multiple, multiple angles that we are exploring. Was the person paid to do it? Were others conspiring to do this crime?”

The 53-year-old Cali, who was a native of Sicily, is said to have been shot by a gunman who crashed his truck into Cali’s car in order to lure him outside. Cali was then shot 10 times.

Shea said that police have recovered the truck but not the gun that was used in the murder.

As far as Comello’s arrest record, Shea said he “crossed paths in some limited circumstances with the NYPD.” That includes a parking ticket he received on Staten

Island the same day Cali was killed.

Shea added that Comello will be extradited from New Jersey to New York in order to face charges.

Police are investigating whether Cali’s murder was a mob hit or if there was another motive.