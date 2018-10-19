Police: Broward Ex-Husband Throws Disabled Dog in Pool to Drown

According to Pembroke Pines police, a Broward man is accused of drowning a disabled chihuahua during a domestic fight late last night with his pregnant ex-wife.

The victim told police that her ex forcibly grabbed her by the face, cut to her lip and destroyed personal property around the home.

The woman said her ex husband then picked up her disabled Chihuahua and hurled it into the pool in the backyard, saying, “You can’t swim but you’re going to learn tonight.”

Police said the dog couldn’t swim and ultimately drowned. According to the report, the woman said she could hear her dog “suffering and crying” for a short period of time before it died.

Pembroke Pines police responded to a report of a fight involving a woman who is four months pregnant and her ex-husband, identified by police as 40-year-old Juan Manuel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is charged with aggravated battery and animal cruelty and was booked him into the Broward County Jail.